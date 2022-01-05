Former Executive Assistant on Communications to Delta State Governor, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has rendered unreserved public apology to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and Delta State Government over inappropriate official conduct.

The state governor had on December 29, 2021 in a letter through the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, removed the former aide to Okowa, over what it termed “gross insubordination and recklessness.”

Oghenesivbe in his public apology on his social media handles and on TVC and AIT broadcast said: “My candid intention was to enable the governor look into my plight and not to engage in media war, and from public reactions it became glaring that my approach directly or indirectly amounted to an act of inappropriate official conduct, more particularly the content and the grave error that occurred while distributing one of the messages to few government officials. It fell into the hands of one of my core detractors and before it could be deleted, he went viral on social media.

READ ALSO: Okowa mourns Olubadan of Ibadan

“Consequently, I wish to use this medium to publicly apologise to the governor and the state government over any embarrassment or inconveniences my unintentional act might have caused.

“I pledge my loyalty to the governor as a financial member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and as a party hieftain.

“I thank God Almighty that the termination of my appointment was not based on gross incompetence and negligence of duty. I gave my all to the governor and this administration from April 3, 2017 till December 29, 2021, and in the process made so many enemies for myself. I am a one-way traffic loyalist.

“Let me state clearly that I will never in any form go against my former boss, the governor of Delta State, Senator Dr IfeanyiOkowa, or this administration either now or in the future.