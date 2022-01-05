James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The Ogun State government on Tuesday rolled out some measures aimed at combat unruly behaviours and other acts of indiscipline among students in public secondary schools in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbagbu, said several measures had been put in place to checkmate the misconduct among the students noted that the problem of misbehaviours amongst students is a reflection of what is happening in the larger society.

Arigbagbu said government would not fold its arms and allowed the incidences that happened in some of its schools last term reared its ugly head again.

The commissioner explained that series of meetings were held with all stakeholders in the education industry in the state in repositioning the schools to model ones among the comity of schools, not only in the South West but the country at large.

“The state government has organized series of meetings with stakeholders in the state education sector, including principals and headteachers of public primary and secondary schools, owners of private schools in the state, Old Students’ Association, security agents, NUT, ASSUS, PTA, among others”.

He identified poor parenting; improper up bringing; issue of underage children; environmental factor; peer group influence and economic situation of the country as some of the factors responsible for these challenges.

The commissioner implored parents to played their roles in moulding their children in becoming responsible students, submitting that the children spent more hours at home than in schools.

“The state government is unhappy with events that occurred in some of our schools last term. It is important to note that issues of misbehaviours and misdemeanors are not something peculiar to schools in the state. What is happening is a reflection of what is happening in the larger society”.

“It is unfortunate that this is happening in the state, a state that is noted for recording firsts in all areas of human endeavors.

“As responsible government, we cannot sit down and allow these development to consume us. We have critically looked at those issues and that is why we extended the resumption date for us to strategise the more on how to curtail it.

“We will continue to improve on the situation in our schools. We are addressing the issue of congestion in classes to promote effective and efficient teaching and learning process. The issue of dual registration will also be tackled” he added.

According to the commissioner, part of the measures put in place to curb indiscipline among the students is the reintroduction of extra curricular activities, Post Examination Entertainment Programme (PEEP) in schools and equally Inter House Sports Competition amongst others, introduction of parents clubs in schools, introduction of staggered closing time, discouraging visits to schools by parents

He added that there would also be reward system for students in the state at the school, zonal and state levels to serve as source of encouragement to deserving students.

He added that the state would pit in place mechanism that will prevent any student expelled from public school in the state to be readmitted into any school in the state, including private schools, saying that any private school that flout the order would have its license withdrawn

He clarified that expulsion would be last option in the series of disciplinary measures put in place for erring students.