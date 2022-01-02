Ahmed Salem

China is the first foreign government to commit emergency humanitarian help (worth 200 million yuan) to Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

The Taliban, who were in the midst of a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse, were grateful for Beijing’s quick supply of food and medical supplies.

Furthermore, China recently supported a building project in the Ministry of Justice compound, and there are allegations that Chinese mining companies have visited Afghanistan to investigate mining potential.

China’s desperate moves signal the shady nature of its relationship with the terrorist organisation.

China has maintained direct contact with the Taliban government, and the two sides have met several times, both bilaterally and internationally, to discuss reconstruction plans for Afghanistan.

Beijing has also eagerly participated in several international, multilateral and bilateral meetings with regional states and international powers on Afghan concerns. The Taliban sees Beijing as a vital economic partner and Beijing has shown to be a dependable partner by providing consistent help to it.

China’s major help to the Taliban at the moment is humanitarian supplies and the provision of COVID-19 vaccinations. China has made diplomatic efforts to mobilize international support and help for Afghanistan’s reconstruction, including calling on the international community to relax sanctions and unfreeze Afghan foreign assets.

As a result, Beijing and other regional governments have banded together to push Western powers to engage the Taliban and offer aid to Afghanistan.

Beijing’s interest in Afghanistan is divided into two parts: ensuring security along its western borders and securing security for its Belt and Road initiatives in Central Asia and Pakistan. Beijing considers the “three evils” of terrorism, separatism, and religious fanaticism to be dangers to Chinese national security and has publicly pushed the Taliban to cut ties with other terrorist organizations, notably the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and the Islamic State.

Second, to preserve its economic interests, China needs a positive security paradigm in the area. China has made significant investments in Central Asia and Pakistan through the China-Central Asia-West Asia Economic Corridor and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor since 2013. Beijing’s susceptibility to regional war has expanded dramatically as a result of these investments in Afghanistan. In Beijing, there are fears that radicals would strike Chinese employees and projects. This is why it is ready to make a deal with the devil for the same.

Since the 2000s, China has indicated an interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector, although previous efforts have failed. One well-known example is the MesAynak copper mine which was leased to the China Metallurgical company for 30 years in 2008.

Due to security issues and worries over the preservation of historic Buddhist remains in the vicinity the project has been put on hold. The project’s progress is still unknown today. Unfortunately, it seems China has still not learned its lesson.

China, which is facing rising domestic demand for energy and primary commodities and is interested in Afghanistan’s undeveloped resources. Beijing, on the other hand, recognises that mining initiatives into Afghanistan are a long shot, requiring several components to be in place first, like security assurances and enough infrastructure.

While the Taliban have indicated that they will protect Chinese businessmen, the security danger remains high due to various terrorist rivalries and operations on the ground that pose a threat to China’s interests.

In early October, the Islamic State of Khorasan claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan, in punishment for the Taliban’s close collaboration with Beijing, which the ISK said was mistreating Uyghurs.

A lot of money made by the Taliban comes from the Drug trade. Hence, Chinese investment indirectly funds these operations.

The Taliban might follow Pakistan’s lead and deploy special security troops to protect Chinese investments and employees. It would be foolish for China to accept such a deal because its experience in Pakistan has shown that terrorists cannot be trusted.

Chinese corporations can also engage security from Chinese private security firms that already have a presence in the region. If these private security firms enter Afghanistan, it will be fascinating to consider their possible ties to the Chinese government and if their presence may be seen as a kind of military intervention by Beijing.

China has made it plain that it does not want to be the only bearer of the responsibility of reconstructing Afghanistan. Beijing will continue to give humanitarian assistance, participate in low-risk initiatives, and maintain friendly ties with the Taliban in the short term.

Vanguard News Nigeria