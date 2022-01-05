…Says Ortom has nothing personal to gain

By Peter Duru

Benue State Government yesterday alleged that some individuals were trying to politicize, pollute and adulterate the traditional institution in the state, following perceived uncomplimentary reactions of the Idoma socio-cultural organization, Ochetoha K’Idoma, to the recent emergence of a new Och’Idoma, the first class traditional ruler of the Idoma tribe.

The Special Adviser to the Benue State governor on Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, Mr Ken Achabo, spoke while reacting to a recent statement by the Ochetoha K’Idoma, led by AVM Toni Adokwu (retd) which rejected the emergence of Pastor John Elaigwu as the new Och’Idoma, describing the process that produced him as a charade and unacceptable.

Speaking at a briefing by the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and supervising Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Ekpe Ogbu, the Special Adviser, said: “It is disheartening that politicians are trying to adulterate, deface and pollute the traditional institution. I think that they need to stay clear and allow the people that are concerned to make a case for themselves. As we speak no traditional ruler, from the acting Och’Idoma down to the least traditional ruler has complained or raised a divergent view that they are dissatisfied with the exercise that took place in Otukpo.

“At the end of that exercise on that day, which had 28 voting traditional rulers on ground, the traditional rulers all moved to the acting Och’Idoma and presented the Och’Idoma-elect to him as the newly elected.

“So we are urging all good men of character to come together and join hands with the Och’Idoma-elect, so that at the end of the day he will uplift the Idoma Area Traditional Council and Benue state in general.”

Earlier Mr. Ogbu urged the leadership of Ochetoha K’Idoma to show that it was truly committed to the stated objectives of the association by standing for all Idoma children irrespective of their place of birth or status in society.

“They should support the Benue State Government in promoting peace, brotherliness, fairness, equity and justice. They should desist from hiding under the umbrella of the socio-cultural group to fight for personal interests at the expense of the larger population they claim to represent.

“Governor Samuel Ortom has nothing personal to gain from who becomes the Och’Idoma and therefore had no reason to be interested in a particular candidate.

“His only promise was that he would stand by the choice of the people of Idoma Kingdom and that is what he has done. The new Och’Idoma is a product of a transparent, fair and lawful process. The vituperations of the Ochetoha K’Idoma on the issue are totally baseless, unfounded and should be completely ignored.”