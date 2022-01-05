Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Delta state on Project Monitoring, Engr. Christabel Obiuwevbi-Omonigho, has shared the joy of the festive season with the people of Agbarha ward 1, in Ughelli North Local Governnent Area.

Obiuwevbi-Omonigho, also reached out to the Ughelli North LGA executive of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and her Oghara unit with bags of rice and cash for the Christmas and new year celebrations.

READ ALSO:Police IGP orders establishment of Special Desk for Persons with Disability in all Zonal/State Commands

She preached the message of peace, love and charity which Christmas epitomized and urged the people to reflect on the exemplary virtues of Jesus Christ, the celebration of whose birth was the reason for the season.

The SSA said she decided to reach out to her people this festive season irrespective of the challenges facing the country because she believed that they should be carried along, even with the limited resources available.

Obiuwevbi, who also visited the Ovie of Agbarha kingdom, HRM Richard Okorefe, assured the people of more dividends of democracy in the coming year and urged PDP faithful in the area to remain united and focused on winning the 2023 elections.

She reminded them that the task ahead was enormous, but expressed optimism that with the impressive performance of the PDP government in the state the future was bright for the party in Ughelli North.

Obiuwevbi prayed God to grant the people of Agbarha ward 1, the Oghara unit and indeed the entire Ughelli North good health and divine favour in the new year.

The SSA and members of her team were received by the Vice Chairman of Ughelli North PDP, Chief Esenone Otoroba; the Chairman, Agbarha PDP ward 1, Hon. Clement Ogbeta;

Chairman, Oghara unit, Mr. Peter Edema; Agbarha Elders and the Chairman, Leaders Council, Chief Bestman Itive, who all thanked them for the gesture and promised their support for Engr Obiuwevbi.