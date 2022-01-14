The Hospital Administrator of Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku, Imo State, Rev. Fr. Justin Okoro, has stated that the Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, remains an outstanding leader owing to the way he spreads love beyond borders.

Okoro was speaking at Holy Rosary Hospital in Emekuku, when Obi paid them a visit and gave them a cheque of N1.5 million to invest in different aspects of the hospital and help the indigent and sick ones.

The cleric explained that Obi not only contributes to the development of his immediate environment but extends his tentacles of kindness to the larger society.

He said, “Since I became the Administrator in this hospital, Obi has not stopped supporting us in every way he can. We received his COVID-19 materials during the Coronavirus pandemic and today he is here again with his financial support. He is an outstanding leader who is committed to building a better society.”

Presenting the cheque of N1.5 million, Obi said it is his desire to spend the rest of his life investing in people and building a better society for all. He noted that the best way to appreciate the blessings of God upon his life is to become a blessing to all.

He encouraged the hospital management to remain committed to the growth of the hospital, noting the critical role health plays in society. Obi also advised the nursing and midwifery students to give their best to their academic pursuits.

“Statistics have shown that the world will experience a shortage of about 10 million nurses and midwives by the year 2030. Take your education seriously so that you can fill in the gaps at the global stage,” Obi submitted.

