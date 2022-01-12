By Gabriel Olawale, LAGOS

THE lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Mr Ibrahim Obanikoro, yesterday, disbursed over 1,000 laptops to the students, resident associations and the Nigeria Police in its constituency.

The exercise also witnessed handling over cash grants to traders, while some students were given a bursary to enable them to meet some of their immediate school needs.

Speaking during the 3rd edition of the town hall meeting and empowerment programme for the constituency, Ibrahim said: “We believe the world has gone digital and the earlier we keyed into it, the better for our growth. That is why we have decided to start the year by distributing 1000 laptops to some of our students, resident associations and also to our friends the Eti-Osa Police.

“These laptops will aid our students in schoolwork; help some of our constituents in their businesses and our Police Stations in areas of information management and record-keeping.”

He promised to organize more training for artisans in the Constituency to help them get better technics, finesse, and access to more funds and better equipped with the focus majorly on engaging youths.

He said: “We will also heavily align with the Federal Government’s focus on agriculture by training more people and helping to secure agricultural soft loans for our people. In order words, we have identified some support programs for the farmers in Eti Osa in 2022.”

Mrs Adetimileyin Eniola, who led students from Kings College to the occasion, said that the management, staff and students of the college appreciated the regular intervention of Mr Ibrahim in the development of the school.

Eniola said: “These laptops will help our students to effectively compete with their peers academically.”