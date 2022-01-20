…calls for legalization of arms bearing by citizens

By Chinedu Adonu

The Immediate past chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye has expressed sadness over the murder of two chieftains of the Party in Enugu last Tuesday.

Nwoye who said he have a different view over comments in some quarters that members of the Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB, may be responsible for the attack and murder of two Chieftains of APC, declared that the killings were politically motivated.

This is even as he advocated the legalization of Arms bearing by citizens in the state, saying government should enact a law allowing people to bear arms since it was becoming clear and obvious that the nation’s security agencies have been overwhelmed with the current insecurity situation in the country.

“Am totally aligning my self with governor Masari of Kastina State, who is calling for legalization of arms bearing in the country.

Reacting to Tuesday’s grousome murder of the two APC members, which includes the Assistant State Youth Leader, Comrade Kelvin Ezeoha, and Chidera Ogaba, by yet to be identified armed men, Nwoye said “am saddened, and really deeply saddened.

The Gunmen, had invaded the APC ward 3 meeting at Obeagu, in Enugu South Council area at about 6:30 pm, killing the two party members, as well as abducted Mr. Mike Ogbonna, who claimed to be the party’s local government factional Chairman of the Minister of foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Nwoye, said he was sadenned that the deceased were in the meeting to make peace as directed by the national leadership of the party when they were killed.

He disclosed that Senator Abdulahi Adamu led national reconciliation committee of the party had directed the warring APC leaders in Enugu state to go home and make peace, adding that the meeting which claimed the lives of two party members was convened in the spirit of the reconciliation.

“It was in the spirit of reconciliation and attempt to enthone peace in Enugu APC that these young men and believers of true democracy lost their lives, paid the supreme price.

“Like i said, am deeply saddened, because what happened on Tuesday would not have happened if we had not agreed to sit and down and discuss in other to make peace.

Nwoye, pointed out that the ugly development was as a result of the protracted crisis that has bedeviled the party in the state as a result of the selfish interest of some of it’s leaders who do not which political plartform well.

He insisted that as far as he is concerned, the attack was purely politically motivated, stressing that the meeting took place after people observed the Sit At Home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafta.

“People say it was as a result of sit- at home, but I have different view on that because, I passed through the meeting location at about 6 O’clock that evening, and shops were opened, the Eke Otu market was on, vehicles were moving.

“Besides, the late Kelvin is not from that Obeagu ward 3, but as I was told, he was pressured to attend the meeting to show support.

“He arrived when the meeting had almost ended, and immediately he entered the venue, the gun men surfaced and shot him dead on a close range, while the other person died on their way to the hospital.

The federal Commissioner however, urged security agencies to look beyond enforcers of Sit At Home and do comprehensive investigations with a view to unraveling those behind the dastard act.

He noted that the APC crisis in the state got aggravated over issues relating to the outcome of the last congreses, stressing that it was unfortunate that the deceased persons died while trying to make peace.

The Ex- Enugu APC boss, maintained that the assailants targetted their victims especially late Ezeoha, who died instantly.

Meanwhile, the state police Command has lunched manhunt on the perpetrators of the barbaric act.

Aside the two person killed, Several members of the party also sustained various degrees of injuries during the attack, even as one of the injured victim who was shot on the chest is still laying critical at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching hospital Parkland Enugu.