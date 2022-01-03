Image representation

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Two suspects in the custody of Nigeria Police in Egume station, Dekina council area of Kogi State are said to have escaped from their cell on new year eves.

The duo, an alleged kidnapper who recently killed his victim and was transferred from Lokoja to Egume police station, and an electrical vandal were said to have left their cell ‘mysteriously’.

The vandal who specialises in vandalizing electrical cables and thunder copper protectors and the alleged kidnapper were said to have conspired and beat all the security outfits of the police to make good their escape from their cell.

The notorious vandal was arrested by Akogu Omaga Vigilante Guards a few weeks ago and handed over to the Egume Police Division for further investigation and justice while the alleged kidnapper was transferred to Egume Police custody a few days ago.

It was gathered that the activities of this vandal have on several occasions thrown Egume Community into darkness due to incessant theft of transformer components and copper wires within Egume metropolis.

While the people of the area were enthusiastically expecting thorough investigation and justice on the arrested culprits to serve as a deterrent to others in the community, they were sadly informed on 1st January 2022 that the culprit escaped from the Police custody on the eve of the new year.

When contacted, the Egume Divisional Police Officer, DSP. Sylvester A said he was not competent to speak to the press but has done his part and has referred the matter to the state command for further investigation.

It was gathered that the Station officer, Inspector Yunusa alleged that he was deceived by the criminals that they needed water to flush the toilet adding that in an attempt, he was overpowered.

The development has infuriated the chairman of the council, Mr Gowon Omale who frowned at the suspected foul play in the entire exercise saying that the officer at the gate was not there as at the time other officers were shouting for a closure of the gate when it was noticed that the suspects were on rampage.

Omale suspected a foul play among the two Police inspectors, Yunusa and Atabor whom he believed conspired with the escapees.

Omale who also condemned the laxity of the police stressed that the acclaimed synergy between the Police and other security agencies in curbing criminality in the society may not be achieved under this situation.

ALSO READ: Tension in Edo as suspected Fulani herdsmen take over community

The people of the community had cried out severally over the shabby deals of some police officers that have spent between eight and nine years in Egume Community without transfer, which according to them could lead to familiarity in criminality.

However, the State Commissioner of Police who confirmed the story said investigation has commenced into the alleged escaped of suspects from custody at Egume Division.

The Commissioner, CP Idrisu Dabban while condemning the incident, said he has ordered the officers on duty be detained and they are currently undergoing orderly room trial.

The Commissioner who made his position known in a statement by the State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP William Aya noted that, “The Command has deployed its tactical and operational teams as well as intelligence operatives to trail the fleeing suspects with a view to apprehend them to face justice.

“The Command assures the public of its level of determination in synergy with other security agencies to consolidate on the last year’s achievements and equally adopt new measures of tackling security challenges in the year 2022 and beyond.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to partner with the Police and other security agencies by way of providing credible information on the activities of criminal elements in the State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria