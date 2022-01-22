Tash

By Sylvester Kwentua

Big Brother Naija Star Anita Natacha Akide , known as Tacha, is of the opinion that Nollywood was not ready to handle her. In a pictorial post she shared on Instagram, Tacha insisted that she was too great for Nollywood to handle.

“Nollywood isn’t ready for this greatness” Tacha posted.\

Interestingly, a number of Nollywood stars who reacted to her post concurred with her, either in words or deeds with condescending emojis.

Eve Esin, Bimbo Ademoye, Linda Osifo, Benson Okonkwo, and many more were in consonance with her assertion.

In another gist, Tacha may have joined the league of Nigerian ladies who are crushing on the Nigeria’s national football team’s goal-keeper, Maduka Okoye, as she couldn’t help but notice his absence on the field, when Nigeria played Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday night.

On Twitter on Wednesday, while admitting how good Okoye was, she also revealed how heartbroken a lot of girls would be, not seeing their crush play.