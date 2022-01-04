THE Governing Board of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) has opened nominations for its 2022 excellence awards for promoting nation building.

Calls for nominations has been the regular practice of the awards organisers since 2010 to sustain its credibility by enjoining members of the public to nominate deserving Nigerians and organizations for the various categories of the prestigious awards.

Declaring the nomination portal open, Executive Secretary, NNLA, Amb Ovie Odubu, reiterated that, “NNLA every year recognises achievers of significant contributions that have most influenced positive change in Nigeria over a period of time to public admiration and respect.

“Such outstanding accomplishments NNLA looks for include: how instrumental a prospective awardee generates momentum within a community/business path to steer positive change, deploying creativity and innovations that encourage collaborations.

“We give value to achievers who overcome administrative, political, institutional or structural barriers in advancing career and business goals to create positive development, stimulating youth engagement or mentoring in advancing a diverse and inclusive legacy awards.”

Sensitising the participating public on the latest nominations, Odubu emphasised that the process typically requires a “candidate’s name, full contact, biographical information detailing history of service to society and some award categories require additional nomination materials.

“NNLA calls on Nigerians to visit our official website (www.nigerianlegacyawards.org) to nominate self if you have the qualities or shine a light on those individuals whose contribution we should celebrate. The 2022 Awards is dedicated to NNLA’s goal of increasing diversity and inclusion within our Nation.”