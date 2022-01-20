The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has called on Kelechi Madu, the suspended Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of the Government of Alberta in Canada to apologise to the Nigerian government and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his utterances following the re-arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Coalition said Madu has been exposed as one who lacks capacity in evaluating legal issues.

Recall that the embattled Alberta minister had attacked Malami in July describing the AGF as a bigot who “who does not understand what it means to live in a pluralistic society governed by the dictates of the rule of law”.

But after his suspension, the Coalition said Madu’s traffic infraction in Alberta and his subsequent indiscretion proves he is unqualified for such exalted position.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Timothy Charles, the Coalition for Truth and Justice said Madu should apologise for attempting to normalise terrorism.

According to Charles, the Alberta official must “reflect on the facts around his poster boy, Nnamdi Kanu, whose ongoing trial for treason enjoys the support of right-thinking Igbo leaders”.

Charles noted that the decision to prosecute Kanu for his crimes against Nigeria is one that any AGF would have taken for statutory and security reasons and not one that Malami took as an individual.

The group, therefore, demanded an immediate public apology from Madu to the Federal Government and to the AGF if he has “any iota of honour still left in him”.