Nigeria LNG Limited (‘NLNG’) has disassociated itself from vacancies advertised online for its Train 7 Project positions, describing them as false, fraudulent and calculated attempts to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

The notice is contained in a statement signed and made available to Vanguard by Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations & Sustainable Development. It pointed out that neither NLNG nor its contractors have commenced recruiting for the Train 7 Project, for which construction activities are yet to commence.

It reads, “The attention of Nigeria LNG Limited (‘NLNG’) has been drawn to an online advertisement announcing vacancies for its positions. The advertisement goes further to request that interested persons join WhatsApp groups created for the purpose of progressing such employment.

“NLNG expressly disassociates itself from the advertisement and hereby informs the general public that the said advertisement or any others along the same lines are false, fraudulent and calculated to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

“Neither NLNG nor its contractors have commenced recruiting for the Train 7 Project, for which construction activities are yet to commence. Members of the public are accordingly urged to exercise due diligence and caution at all times in evaluating and verifying any claims made by persons purporting to act on behalf of NLNG, and are expressly advised not to make any financial commitment in relation to any such claims as neither NLNG nor its contractors for the Train 7 Project – a consortium comprising Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo (‘SCD JV’) which is exclusively responsible for managing all aspects of the Train 7 Projects – will make such demands.

“Individuals and companies interested in pursuing opportunities on the Train 7 Project are once again encouraged to visit the contractor’s website for the correct details on how to do business with the consortium.”

Vanguard News Nigeria