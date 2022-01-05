The people of Nkerefi in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu state Wednesday extolled the leadership virtues of the state governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, over his brilliant performance in the state in the past six and a half years. The exultation was made on new year day in Umuikka, Enuogu-Nkerefi autonomous community, the country home of the former Secretary to the State Government, Elder GOC Ajah, mni, when the latter played host to the teeming members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), prominent sons and daughters of Nkerefi land and other stakeholders from the four autonomous communities.

Addressing the mammoth crowds, Dr Ajah expressed his appreciation for the timely response from the them not minding that it was on a New Year day when everyone was celebrating with their loved ones. He stated that the response from the cheering crowds showed the level of love and honour the people of Nkerefi had for him, adding that he would never take their friendship and support for granted.

Dr Ajah who spoke in a viral video obtained by our correspondent also commended the spirit of brotherhood among the people of Nkerefi which stood out in the state. According to him, the new year gathering became essential in order to appreciate the PDP faithful, party loyalists, including women and youths, and Nkerefi stakeholders from different divides for the support, solidarity and love they have shown him over the years right from his days as permanent secretary to his appointment as the state’s SSG and Enugu State Science, Technical and Vocational School Management Board’s Executive Chairman.

While recognising the presence of the dignitaries at the event, Ajah extolled the humane virtue of the state governor, Hon. Ugwuanyi for remembering Nkerefi at a time it was needed most, describing him (governor) as rescuer of Nkerefi people from political darkness. He pointed out to the many developments bought to Nkerefi by the administration of Ugwunyi to include the reconstruction of road, installation of basic amenities, reconstruction of schools in the town, including the technical college in the community, sinking of modern borehole at Eke Nkerefi, and the appointments of the sons and daughters of Nkerefi into key positions in the state.

Meanwhile, some of the stakeholders at the gathering have taken their turns to express satisfaction at the way Ajah was able to mobilise the calibre of people in Nkerefi to attend the fun-filled meeting despite differences in political leaning.

Hon. S. I Mbah, a PDP chieftain and former Administrator, Nkanu South Development Centre, who was at meeting poured out his gratitude to the convener of the meeting, declaring that Dr. Ajah had done the impossible. The visibly elated former Administrator said that the Nkerefi of today was far better than the Nkerefi of the past, and appealed to the people not to relent in their search for more development.

“We appreciate God for the gift of life, and for staying alive to witness today being the first day of the year 2022. I want to express how I feel about this gathering today, and this convergence is an opportunity for us as the people of Nkerefi to reinforce the kindred ties among us. We are a blessed people and we thank God for what he has done so far for us.

“I’m seizing this occasion to thank our brother, the former Secretary to Enugu State Government (SSG), Executive Chairman, Enugu State Science, Technical & Vocational School Management Board (STVSMB) and founder of Akaji-Ugo Support Group for Gburubguru, Elder (Dr) GOC Ajah, mni, for considering it befitting for us as brothers to come together and celebrate this new year.

“As I keep saying to people; we are not at competition with anybody. We go at our own pace and wish others well in their journey. If we feel or see that others are not doing well, we try to extend a helping hand. That is what makes us kindred and the same big family members in Nkerefi. The most important thing is for us as a people to live in unison and speak with one voice, because by this way, we can always achieve whatever our pressing need is. So, this gathering is commendable and we thank the host and convener, Dr GOC Ajah for that.

“I want to appeal to the stakeholder here, because I know we are complete as representatives of Nkerefi people, to keep pushing for the ensuing peace and unity we have been enjoying in Nkerefi land. Let us discourage any form of bitter rivalry or ill competition among ourselves. God can raise anybody up to be king from anywhere whether we like it or not. The fundamental thing is to keep supporting ourselves in politics, business, religion, education and in other aspects we have the opportunity to do.

“It is also a thing of joy that Nkerefi is rapidly progressing in development, education, growth, and infrastructure. Nkerefi of today is far better than Nkerefi of yesterday because God used some people to alter the historical narration of our people. God has immensely used the Governor of Enugu state, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to change our story in a positive way. This reminds me the experience some of us had in the year 2014 or thereabouts during a prayer organised by the whole communities that made up Nkerefi. On that historic day, in a hot sunny afternoon which happened to be a dry season, while the prayer was on-going, heaven opened and it started raining around the vicinity of the prayer. The video evidence is still here with us. I have never seen anything like that before in my life. Many people were present that day including Igwe Luke Ogbuta of Imeoha Nkerefi Autonomus Community; our Igwe here in Enuogu Nkerefi Autunomous Community was there; late Ogbuzuru was alive then, Igwe and my brother were also there, and other prominent Nkerefians attended the prayer. Our prayer point that day was simple; that God should break every socio-cultural, economic and political jinx against our land. God did it for us. He answered our prayer with shower of rain.

“Thereafter, in less than six months, the Governor appointed our son, Dr Ajah as SSG for the state, he appointed Hon. Engr. Mike Ogbuekwe as Special Adviser on Agriculture, he appointed Justice Ajah as a High Court Judge from Nkerefi, he appointed a Special Assistant in the person of Hon. Monday Diamond Ani, he gave us a Deputy Local Government Chairman in the person of Barr. Ngozi Ogbonna, and other appointments. We continue to pray for more development because God has started it. We must understand our history in order to appreciate our journey so far and where we are presently. God has been faithful to the people of Nkerefi in Nkanu clan.

“In 2015 when we held a reception for our son in Nkerefi, our performing governor, honoured the invitation, and was for the first time, in Nkerefi. He dinned and wined with us in his usual humble gesture. At the reception arena, the governor re-echoed his support for the people of Nkerefi. He promised to reconstruct our road, and he did. He encouraged us to keep praying and supporting Dr Ajah, and I’m happy to inform you that we have always been supporting him, and we are ready to go any length with him. The governor’s love and fulfilment of his promises to Ndi Nkerefi shows that he is spiritually connected to the good people of Nkerefi. May God bless him immensely for all his good works in the state,” Mbah stated.

Similarly, the President General of Nkerefi Development Union (NDU), an umbrella body of all the autonomous communities in Nkerefi, Hon. Prince Dubem Nonso has hailed the uncommon effort of the convener of the meeting, stating that the meeting the painted the reflection of the love and unity among the people of Nkerefi both within Nkerefi and outside Nkerefi land. According to the PG, Ajah has displayed uncommon leadership dexterity in his search for a more dynamic, progressive and developed people.

Calling on all hands to be on deck to move Nkerefi forward, Dubem charged the stakeholders to see themselves as brothers and sisters and cooperate to work towards a progressive Nkerefi where everyone would be proud and happy to identify with the community. He further added that the leadership of NDU under him had recorded tremendous breakthrough in development and in the empowerment of youths of the different communities. He also stated that Nkerefi was enjoying a cordial relationship with the government at the centre, state and local levels, promising that he would continue to work with the state for the peace, security and progress of the people.

On his part, the former President General of NDU and a successful business mogul, Chief Christian Ogbanna fondly called Christag, has tagged the gathering as the most decorated day of the year in the history of Nkerefi people as event was able to attract major stakeholders and dignitaries across board.

Chief Christag who flamboyantly showered encomiums on the Akaji-Ugo Support Group pioneer, declared that the gathering had further reinforced that the people of Nkerefi were at peace, and would continue to work and support one and another for the greater good of the people of Nkerefi.

In his words; “Today is a beautiful day, and I’m happy to see that majority of Nkerefi bigwigs and political stakeholders are here regardless of political affiliations. This shows that political differences cannot sunder or divide us. We are still all brothers and sisters. I want everyone to underscore the fact that coming together like this brings unity and development to our communities. We are all one. We should not make mountain out of a molehill or fight ourselves. Nobody should pitch tent with outsider against his kinsman here. We must work together to attain the common goal we have been craving for. The development of Nkerefi will benefit every family in the community.

“To my brother, Dr GOC Ajah, on behalf of our people, I’m passing a resounding note of commendation on you for this act of generosity. May God continue to bless you. Since you’ve decided to be calling on us in every 1st of January, we’ll adjust our schedules to heed to your call. May God replenish your pocket and enrich the source of your expenditure.

“Let me use this occasion to urge you to honour every invitation and respond to our call whenever we need you. It shall be well with the people of Nkerefi in Jesus name.

“Now that God has been benevolent to Nkerefi, it is my prayer that it will continue without ceasing. My God continue to raise people who have the interest of the land at heart, bless every family and provide our needs.”

One of the traditional rulers who was at the gathering with his beautiful Queen, HRH Igwe Sunday Onyekwere expressed his delight over the new year celebration at Dr Ajah’s residence, saying that the peaceful gathering of the people of Nkerefi who were dinning and winning in the same ditch and cup would go a long way in making his year. “My people, I’m overjoyed today that every stakeholder from different walks of life is here today. This is the brotherhood we have been craving for, and I will appeal to us to continue in this way in the spirit of the love we are now sharing. There is nothing greater than coming together as brethren to fraternise, rub mind together, eat and drink from the same plate and cup and discuss the development of our people. This is a great thing and it’s good for our kingdom that we are starting the year with love and celebration.

“Divided we fall and united we stand. We must remain united in one accord. Even in politics, I’m appealing to us to support candidates of Nkerefi extraction with interest to represent us at any level of government. It shall be well with the sons and daughter of Nkerefi in their going and in their coming in Jesus name,” the contented king added.

In the same vein, a former Administrator in Nkanu East, Hon. Bond added his voice to the call of the sustenance of the peace that has been forged by the people. This, he said, would help Nkerefi to have their own share of the political benefits accrued from both the federal, state and local governments. He lauded Ajah’s ecumenical style of leadership which he likened to the ensuing peace mantra brought about by Governor Ugwuanti’s spirit of humility and accommodation of disparate interests in the state.

Bond who further urged the people of Nkerefi to support their sons and daughters in government so that they could do more stated that Ajah has been leading by example of his good steadship. According to him; “One thing that happens today that greatly delighted my heart is the gathering of the people of Nkerefi in their great number to celebrate the new year as sons and daughters of Nkerefi who have the same bleed ties.

“I came out to speak for two reasons; one, since my political sojourn in our dear state, there is nobody that had ever called a gathering of this kind in Nkerefi and had the calibre of people like this honour it. Ajah has set the ball rolling and we have learnt something fundamentally genuine in his capacity to mobilise men and women with different political and economic orientations. Years back when we started politics in Nkerefi, it took us a lot of effort to convince our people to join politics as there are certain dividends that accompany political participation. The political participation, in all sincerity, was poor, and the apathy was widespread. However, today, I’m happy there is now a political renaissance among our people. There’s a radical political reawakening and the people are actively coming out to participate.

“Second, some time ago, when the emerging political formation began to gain momentum, in the spirit of democracy, political participants started pitching tents in what they balkanised as ‘line up A, B, C and so forth’. These line ups have survived till today. However, what amazes me today is that Elder GOC Ajah was able to galvanise all these line ups and get them to our gathering today. This is beautiful. This gesture must continue, and we will keep supporting it.

“I want to emphatically say this; I have travelled far and wide outside Nkanuland and related with people from different backgrounds, and I observed that our people of Nkerefi should learn how to support themselves. It is time to start helping our people in areas of politics, trade, entrepreneurship, education, business, connection, jobs, etc. It is only by doing this that Nkerefi can be great, and more developments will be attracted. This gathering has offered us the opportunity for soul searching and to take stock of how far we have fared in helping those struggling in Nkerefi. Ajah should continue with this project of yearly gathering, please. Let me also appreciate those of us that have taken it as a responsibility to help the people of Nkerefi in getting employed, in business and even in securing visas outside the country.

“I will not end my speech without recognising the immense effort of our President General, Hon. Prince Jim Dubem Nonso. The General PG is a loveable figure with a loveable character. We all love him because he is doing amazingly well, and he represents the voice of the whole Nkerefi people.

“Let me urge our brothers who are well to do to toe this template by Dr Ajah by also mobilising stakeholders for the progress of our community. We are going to be rotating it amongst ourselves to concretise our relationship. Just like every stakeholder here, I’m making arrangement to call you people when it is my turn. Once again, I want to reiterate my support for Elder Ajah in all his future endeavours. He has my unalloyed support.”

Recounting the roles played by the PDP and the administration of Governor Ugwuanyi, the President General of Ohuani-Amofu autonomous community in Nkerefi and an aide to the state governor, Hon. Felix Nweze declared that Nkerefi had benefitted immensely from the political benevolence of the state governor. According to him, everyone living or travelling inside and outside Nkerefi have been a beneficiary of the large heart of the governor. He pointed to the road constructed by the governor and the jobs offered by the former SSG to his people.

“Elder GOC Ajah is my cousin at Ihukuru, and we have got relations from other parts of Nkerefi land. This shows that we are all inter-related and the relationship has become that of one big family. I can’t express the way I feel in words for what our brother has done today. It’s a marvellous act of goodwill that we are all together today. With this we have hope of a greater Nkerefi.

“GOC sir, we want you to know that we are supportive of whatever you are doing and that is why we are here. Please, the people of Nkerefi are saying that you should continue with your good works.

“I have this to tell my people; the only thing that will save us as a community is for all of us to keep supporting the only umbrella that has been speaking for us which is the Nkerefi Development Union (NDU). NDU has been representing us in a way that has been beneficial to the people. We are aware that there are four autonomous communities here; however, Nkerefi is still one and only the same. We are one people. One family. One kindred. We travel on the same roads; share farmlands, paths, and one cannot do without the other. We are all related in one way or the other.

“Today, the people of Nkerefi can now comfortably sit, dine and wine together without fear or suspicion. This shows the extent things have changed for better. This cannot happen in other places because there is no love lost amongst many towns, villages and communities. Here in Nkerefi, we are doing things in common; men and women, old and young. Once it’s evening, try and go out. You will be surprised. You will see people with different cars converged and drinking from one bottle.

“In conclusion, I want to encourage my brothers and sisters here that we must remain focused and be supportive of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration because we have immensely benefited from his government. I also want to say that PDP as a political party is serving our purpose and we are happy of its membership. Let us be steadfast with the party, and support whatever its leadership says. We are all beneficiaries of PDP in one way or the other. The road we ply is tarred by the PDP government. The boreholes sank for us came from the PDP and many other projects. We will continue with PDP until we get everything that we want. God bless Nkerefi, God bless Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, God bless PDP,” the Ohuani Amofu PG stated.

Also speaking at the event, wealthy business philanthropist, Chief Chijioke Odih, fondly refered as Chi-Motors Nigeria LTD, while underscoring the invaluable reverence they have for Dr Ajah, declared that it was only Dr Ajah who could muster such courage to call the calibre of men and women and had them honoured his call on a new year day. According to him, responding to his call at such a festive period sent a clear message that they had absolute confidence on the person of GOC Ajah. He further told the cheering crowds that they would always honour Dr Ajah whether he had made the call on a Christmas day, new year day or any other day because of his impacts on the development of the community. He, therefore, called on the people to remain unswerving in their support for the leader of the party and foremost son of the community.

The event came to its climax when Dr Ajah donated an undisclosed huge amounts of money to the party faithful as their Christmas and new year take home package, and urged the women to remain steadfast as more dividends of democracy would be made available in due course.

Some of the dignitaries at the gathering include, Hon. C.O Edeh (Bond), HRH Igwe Sunday Onyekwere, Chief Chijioke Odih (Chi Motors), PG Enuogu Nkerefi Autonomous Community, Hon. Samson Egbo, PG Imeoha Nkerefi Autonomous Community, Hon. Augustine Okoro, Deputy PDP Chairman, Nkanu East, Hon. Abel Nwigwe (Agege), among others.

Others include Chairman, PDP Ward 2, Hon. Edwin Anyim, Chairman PDP Ward 1, Hon. Jacob Offia Ani, PG Ohuani Amofu Nkerefi and Technical Assistant to the Governor, Hon. Felix Nweze, former Deputy Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Mrs Ngozi Ogbonna, Administrator Nkanu South Development Centre and Secretary, NDU, Hon. James Orji, Hon. Supervisor on Education, Nkanu East, Hon. Innocent Edeh, Hon. Ifeanyi Aniwogbu, Hon. Pastor Felix Orji, Hon. Sunday Ogbu, Chief Commander, Engr. John Ogbu, Hon. Israel, among others.