By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Bishop of Ahoada Diocese, Rivers State, His Lordship, Rt. Rev. Clement Ekpeye, has stated that the problem the nation is facing would be a thing is the past if Nigerians would accept change genuinely.

Ekpeye spoke yesterday at Ochigba, in Upata Kingdom, Ahoada East Local Government Area at the 10th memorial anniversary in honour of the late King of Upata/Ekpeye, His Royal Highness, Late King Clifford Nwuche, Eze Igbu Upata II of Upata Kingdom, father of a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Chibudom Nwuche.

Speaking, the cleric stated that the challenges the nation is facing is because the people have failed to accept change and abandon sin, adding that anyway the people accept right attitude that change would come.

Ekpeye, who was speaking on the topic, ‘Life after Death’, regretted that church has not been able to bring the needed change, adding that the more churches come the more evil spread.

He said: “Even evil men are also remembered, but we know that there are people who died without helping anybody and they are remembered, how much more can we then remember those who helped and built people?

“If we repent what we are passing through in Nigeria will not be there. What we are seeing is as a result of sin. As churches increase, crime and evil increase.

“The challenges we are facing in this country will be a thing of the past if we change from sinning. We are calling on you to change. May not be able to please man try to please God.”

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Speaker, Hon Chibudom Nwuche, stated that the late Eze, lived a worthy, adding that it was important for individuals to lead a good life.

Chibudom said :”My father lived a worthy life and he was a politician, a business man, and a king of our people. He was also a party Chairman of NPP, those days. His life was rich.

“It is 10 years since he passed on. Today was a day for the family to remember him and mark it in solemn manner in the mood of the nation.

“It is a lesson for all of us, that soon will go to be with our lord. We must make sure we leave a good name even after we have gone our did will still speak for us.

He opined that what makes good leadership is when the leader shows more interest in serving that people through his office and not focused on what he benefits from the office.

Chibudom said: “We cherish people that is why we have offered ourselves for the service of our people not because we need the benefits that come with the office, but because we believe that society is meant to enhance the welfare of people who are lowest.

“We are always with the people in spite of our so called elevation we are still down to earth and they can rely on us and can meet them at the point of need within our means.

“We live for each other. That is life. Those who do not understand life will think it is about money, power and fame.”

Vanguard News Nigeria