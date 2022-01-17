Oyebowale Akideinde

By Moses Nosike

At the third edition of Nigeria Tech Summit held recently in Abuja, an Entertainment & Tech Executive expert, Oyebowale Akideinde made it clear that “Not every start-up succeeds, hence, one of the core responsibilities of an entrepreneur is the need to be proactive and know when to draw the curtains.” This among others were his advice to young entrepreneurs at the Nigeria Tech Summit organized by the Global Startup Eco System (GSE).

The event with virtual live access to global delegates was sponsored by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria in partnership with accelerator partners, IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Sendgrid and others.

The Nigeria Tech Summit is an exclusive event that features tech investors, entrepreneurs and influencers creating platforms to advance the future of Nigerians.

As one of the selected speakers across the world chosen to discuss the future of employment, entrepreneurship and education in Nigeria considering the high level of youth unemployment and civic unrest in the country, the serial entrepreneur, Mr. Akideinde delivered a short and inspiring speech at the one-day event which had over 1000 participants across the globe.

The co-founder of 360nobs, MerryGo Kids and Continued Entertainment shared from his experiences and background important insights and initiatives leveraging tech and innovative ways to accelerate the future of Nigeria. He also emphasized on the need for the youths to see the challenges bedeviling the nation as a push to proffer sustainable solutions in all sectors of the economy.

Akideinde who joined the summit virtually charged the participants to love what they are doing and work consistently without losing sight of the vision and mission. He said, “One advice I must give all entrepreneurs is that you need to love what you are doing, have a vision and mission; you need to stay consistent and keep driving. He charged the start-ups never to give up but believe, keep studying their data, keep analyzing and keep learning”.

Continuing, he said that tech is good, but innovation always thrives, and it is better to have a product centered start-up than to have a tech centered start-up where the product/service is built/improved with user feedback (what the consumers want).

Akideinde is a Media, Tech & Entertainment Executive whose 22years+ experience has been primarily in entertainment, consumer goods, eBusiness, financial, media, music and digital sectors. With demonstrated initiatives and innovation, he has been successful in creating and building start-ups for himself and for multi-nationals (Boomplay Music for Transsion and Ayoba for MTN).

The Nigeria Tech Summit was organized by the Global Start-up Ecosystem, a community that hosts the largest digital accelerator program for start-ups across seven global regions namely, Africa, America, Asia, Caribbean, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East with about 1000 companies across 90 countries completing the program every year entirely online.