By Akpokona Omafuaire

IT was a great day of celebration at Ogoni Olomu, Delta State as Nigeria oldest King, HRM, Ovie, Dr. Richard Layeguen Ogbon, OON, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, the Ohworode Of Olomu Kingdom, offered thanks to God for his 105th year birthday.

The thanksgiving service which had the Archbishop of Bendel Province, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, His Grace, Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu, Ph.D, JP, as the Chief celebrant, also had the presence of notable monarchs in Delta State including Ovie of Ughelli, Okobaro of Ughievwen kingdom as well as Council of Chiefs, Sons and Daughters from Olomu Kingdom, friends and well wishers of the monarch in attendance.

The Olomu Monarch who took the first reading to the admiration of all present without using a pair of eye glasses at the age of 105, also had his wife, children and relations in attendance.

In his sermon taken from 1 Thessalonian 5:16-18, Archbishop Odutemu harped on prayers and thanksgiving to God, noting that just as the scripture stated, there is need to be happy and rejoice at all times, but to be prayerful everyday.

He maintained that though the numbers of years here on earth cannot be compared to the number of years one will spend in heaven with God, but that it is an obligation for us to thank God for the gift of longevity.

The Archbishop further revealed that Satan is always sad whenever the children of God are happy, in same vein he said, one need to be prayerful whenever he or she is happy.

He called on the monarch to be prayerful as there are many good things ahead, adding that God knows the reason why he has kept him all these years.

Archbishop Odutemu further called on all to be thankful at all time as that is the key that can open any door. While congratulating the king, the Anglican Archbishop urged him not to pay evil with evil but to thank God.

He appealed to all Olomu indigenes not to abandoned their kingdom but to come back home and invest in their land as God has blessed the land with a righteous king.

In his birthday message, the revered King noted that his heart felt appreciation goes to God who kept him alive and also thanked all who has come to celebrate with him especially the Archbishop of Bendel Province, Archbishop Cyril Odiroghene Odutemu Ph. D, JP, and all Olomu sons and daughters and prayed God to bless all with long life of good health and mind.

High point of the Church service was a thanksgiving offered by the celebrant and joined by all well wishers before proceeding to the palace for a sumptuous reception.