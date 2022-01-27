.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigerians particularly Muslims in the Northern region have never found themselves in a very difficult situation like now, the leadership of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria ( SCSN ) has said.

Speaking during a meeting of the SCSN at the headquarters of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam( JNI) in Kaduna, Secretary-General of the SCSN, Nafiu Baba Ahmad said among all the factors that allegedly, made life difficult for Muslims in present-day Nigeria, was the state of insecurity.

Baba Ahmad listed some of the predicaments that contributed to making life unbearable to the Muslims including poverty, breakdown of societal ethics, drug abuse, betrayal, among others.

In her remarks on the occasion, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kaduna, Dr Asma’u Sani Maikudi urged the Muslim leaders to encourage their followers to register and get the Permanent Voter Card ( PVC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

She stressed the importance of possessing the PVC, pointing out that the process of registration for the PVC had been simplified as anyone with a smartphone can do the registration in the comfort of his home.

She said INEC has offices in virtually all Local Government councils in the state and assured that the state now has more Polling Units to ease the process and seeming hardship on election day.

Vanguard News Nigeria