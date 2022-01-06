NGX facilitates N7trn capital raising in 2021

•As investors gain N243bn

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, facilitated over N7 trillion worth of capital raises across several asset classes for both public and private corporations in 2021.

The Exchange stated this yesterday during the listing of BUA Foods Plc, stressing that as a multi-asset Exchange, NGX is strategically positioned to be the preferred listing and investment destination connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Meanwhile, stock market on Wednesday consolidated the upsurge recorded on Tuesday as investors gained over N243 billion.

Specifically, the NGX market capitalisation rose to N13.426 trillion from N23.183 trillion. In the same vein, another stock market gauge, the NGX All Share Index, ASI rose by 1.1 per cent to close at 43,476.75 points from 34,026.23 points. Accordingly, the Year-to-Date, YtD return closed at 1.8 per cent.

The total volume of trades increased by 472.8 per cent to 1.24 billion units, valued at N42.97 billion, and exchanged in 4,032 deals. Wema Bank was the most traded stock by volume at 25.01 million units, while Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by value at N275.23 million.

On sectors, the Oil & Gas index gained 3.1 and Insurance index up 0.9 per cent while the Industrial Goods index declined by -2.4 per cent and Banking index -0.5 per cent. The Consumer Goods index was flat.

