NAS

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has demanded for decisive actions against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the New Year.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a statement titled: ‘New Year Message to President Muhammadu Buhari: Stem the tide of insecurity, salvage democracy’, said the Federal Government has pampered criminal elements for too long.

“Your administration has pampered terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and violent non-state actors for too long. You have condoned their impunity to the detriment of the general interest of Nigerians,” he noted.

Owoaje, while expressing displeasure with the spate of killings across the country said Nigerians are tired of President Buhari’s directives to security agents because they lack consequential effect.

“The Federal Government under you must demonstrate a single-minded commitment to securing our country and visit these criminal elements, and their sponsors and collaborators, with the full wrath of the state. In the year 2022 there should be no hiding place for terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements. Nigerians are no longer interested in reading statements and listening to comments by your aides quoting you giving marching orders to security agencies to fish out criminal elements. Nigerians expect you as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to order the immediate flushing of criminal elements from wherever they could be. We have had enough words and now wish to see tangible action.

“Furthermore, like previously stated, you need to initiate the process to decentralise the security apparatus of Nigeria. The over-centralisation of security, especially the Nigeria Police Force, has done more harm than good. There is no better time to decentralise the policing of Nigeria than now.”

Owoaje furthermore tasked the President to salvage democracy by ensuring the Electoral Amendment Act is passed before the 2023.

He condemned President Buhari for not communicating to the National Assembly in record time his decision to vetoed the Electoral Amendment Act, noting that the President must demonstrate beyond words that he wants a credible election in 2023

“Mr President, you need to walk the talk of commitment to a peaceful democratic process. There is no better way to express this by ensuring you rally the leadership of the National Assembly to resolve all grey areas including issues raised by Civil Society groups for the bill to be passed and resent to you for assent to be in full operation for the 2023 general elections. You were a beneficiary of the improvement in the electoral process and the expectation is that you would make the electoral process better than you meet it. The choice is yours to make on what you would be remembered for. May you have the will to do what is right for Nigeria. “