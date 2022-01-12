Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has joined in mourning the passing of Chief Ernest Shonekan.

In a statement by Mr Asue Ighodalo, its Chairman, for the Board of Directors, NESG said: “We join the entire nation to mourn the passing of our founding father, Chief Ernest Shonekan, who was for us not just an elder statesman but also a visionary thought leader, patriot and reform advocate.

“Chief Shonekan’s keen intellect and tireless efforts helped birth the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

“He was also an astute and committed private sector player who joined the United Africa Company of Nigeria in 1964 and rose through the ranks in the company to become Chairman and Managing Director in 1980

“Chief Shonekan was notable for his vision of a Nigeria without ethnic or religious prejudice that is secure, peaceful and prosperous.

“He contributed to this by leading diligently and serving passionately in the national interest throughout his lifetime of service.

“At the NESG, we rededicate ourselves to advancing Chief Shonekan’s mandate in the national interest.

“Despite the odds, we remain committed to his enduring legacy.

“We find inspiration in his forthrightness and tenacity, which continue to pave the way for a globally competitive and inclusive Nigerian economy

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Shonekan’s beloved family at this time. May his soul rest in peace.”

