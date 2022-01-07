By Olayinka Ajayi

To transform the Nigeria Commodity Exchange Plc (NCX) into a world-class commodity trading company, shareholders have endorsed the appointment of Mrs Aishah Ahmad, Dr Angela Sere-Ejemebi, and Mr Philip Yusuf as the new Director that would oversee the company’s operation.

In an extraordinary General Meeting, held in Lagos, shareholders in their submission unanimously approved.

The appointment of three new Directors which includes: “Mrs Aishah N. Ahmad, Dr Angela Sere-Ejembi and Mr Phillip Yila Yusuf.”

According to their resolution, “Mrs Ahmad was subsequently appointed Chairman of the Board at the inaugural board meeting, which also held on January 4, 2022. Additional board appointments will be made in due course.

“The newly reconstituted Board along with a Transition Management Team, headed by Mr Elenwor Jima, [acting as Interim Coordinator], will temporarily oversee the operations of the Exchange, supervising an independent and transparent process to appoint a new Executive Management Team.”

The core shareholders of the NCX thanked the outgoing Board and Executive Management for their patriotic service to the company and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

This development marks a critical milestone in the journey to transform the NCX into a world-class commodity trading company within the African and global commodity markets.

