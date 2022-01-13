By Musa Na Annabi

The Nigeria Customs Service Sokoto, Zamfara Area Command has generated N2,329,765,906.73 billion for the year 2021.

This is the highest revenue collected so far by the area Command when compared to those of the previous years.

In a statement signed by the Command public relations officer Assistant Superintendent of Customs Tahir Balarabe Yusuf and made available to journalists in Sokoto the amount realized has overshoot the collections of all the previous years.

According to the statement the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Abdulhameed Ma’aji attributed the successes recorded during the period to the purposeful leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs Colonel Hameed Ali (Rtd.) and the active management of the Nigeria Customs Service as well as the resilience and commitment of the Officers and men of the Command.

The officers and men of the area command who have been exercising their duties during the period in line with extant laws and regulations of the Service.

The Controller recalled that, the Command had recorded the first formal documented export value chain of Onion through the Illela Border on the 25th of February, 2021 which has significantly enhanced Onion production in Sokoto and contributed to the foreign reserve of the country.

In the area of anti-smuggling activities the Command has recorded Twenty two (22) seizures of different kinds of contrabands with duty paid values of N188, 583,368.00. Three (3) suspects were arrested and are currently under administrative bail.

The Controller further appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) for the provision of logistics including operational vehicles which has boosted the moral of the Officers to enhance the fight against smuggling activities within the area commands jurisdiction.

He said the efforts and cooperation of other units of the Service such Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), Customs Police Unit (CPU), Border Drill, Strike force and Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ (FOU ‘B’) as well as other Security Agencies and stakeholders in the actualization of these records.

He however solicited for more support and cooperation from the Traditional leaders and border communities for the betterment of our dear Country as Customs cannot do it alone.

He urged the general public to join the Service in the advocacy against the peril of smuggling to the Nation economy, just as he warned economic saboteurs to desist from their illegal business as our Officers are always vigilant to uncover any form of unlawful trade.