Nigeria College of Aviation Technology

The Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria is to get its newly acquired B737 simulator and fire fighting equipment certified in the first quarter of this year, and put to commercial use to generate revenue for the college.



This was disclosed by the Rector of the College, Captain Alkali Modibbo while addressing aviation correspondents who were on their annual civil aviation training at the college in Zaria.



Captain Modibbo said the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, or EASA certification is required before Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, will also issue its certificate for the B737 simulator to be put to use. He also revealed that the certification is taking longer than necessary.



” We are working on the B737 equipment certification. It is taking us longer than we intended, but we are trying all our best to ensure that by March this year or April, we will have the B737 simulator equipment certification and put it to use.”



” You need to have the international accreditation certificate before NCAA will now give you its own certification. For example, you must have the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or EASA certification and NCAA based on one of those certifications, will now issue you its own certificate”.



The Rector further revealed that the college is also working on the certification of the automatic rescue firefighting training provider certificate from the NCAA. The college also recently took delivery of a fire simulator equipment which it has not put to use

Speaking about the fire fighting equipment, Captain Modibbo said: ” The equipment is an automated firefighting simulator, which gives room for simulating incident and accident activities that require fire. The firefighting simulator is undergoing process of certification”.



“We are in stage two of the process and NCAA is responsible for issuing certification for the equipment and it cannot give you the certificate until you are through with all the processes, which we are working hard on to get. As soon as the second phase is completed, the machine would be put to use,” he reassured.



Recall that about three years ago, NCAT was upgraded into a Regional Training Centre of Excellence (RTCE), while NCAA indorsed it as an Approved Training Organisation (ATO).

