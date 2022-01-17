warns impostors

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Board for Technical Education ( NBTE) has assured that it would respect the law in its struggle to reclaim a property in Abuja named Murjanatu House.

The board warned that anyone who purports to act in its name was doing so at its own peril.

The board, in a statement signed by Ahmed Garba SA to the Executive Secretary of the NBTE, stated that “the attention of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has been drawn to an attempt by the agents of D.B Mangal to smear its name by claiming that the NBTE destroyed some properties of its Illegal occupants whose rents he has been collecting, with the aim of swaying the sympathy of the Court in its favour.”

” It should be recalled that the bone of contention is the property known as Murjanatu house which has been declared to still be the property of the NBTE by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property.”

“The NBTE attempted to recover possession which was thwarted by the agents of D. B. Mangal.”

“The matter is before the FCT High Court and as law-abiding citizens, the NBTE is awaiting the outcome of the litigation.”

“The NBTE wants to make it clear that it has never and would not take the laws into its hands and anyone who purports to act in its name is doing so at its own peril,” the statement added.

