By David Odama – Lafia

No Fewer than 23 student of the Nasarawa state College of Education, Akwanga have been expelled for examination malpractice during the first semester examinations of the college.

Confirming the development on Tuesday when contacted, Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Mustapha Ibrahim, said the students were expelled by the committee set up by the institution’s academy board following their involvement in examination malpractice.

It would recalled that the decision to expel the affected students was taking by the academic board of the institution during an emergency meeting held on 6th January 2022, in line with section 20.0 of the Students Information Handbook.

Some of the affected students according to the institution spokes person, are Moh’d Sanusi Hassana, Maikoto Bala, Danjuma Dorathy, Jacob Gloria Alkali, Jacob Happy, Abdul’Aziz Ibrahim, Moh’d Sabo Jibrin, Hassan Yunusa, Mallu Moses, Peter Fidelis Danjuma, Danjuma Jamila, Mohammed Ibrahim, Yahaya Zuwaira and Abubakar Auwal Garba.

Others, he said include Ajowu Samson Ochoche, Karya Cosmos Ichivirter, Waziri Zalaini Muh’d, Aliyu Rabi’u Dogo, Peter ThankGod Manga, Kabiru Usman Omaku, Likita Ezekiel Ozigi, Jonah Bitrus Agu, Abubakar Abdulmajid Aliyu.

He said, “All the students appeared before the Examination Committee which was set up by the college Academic Board for the 2020/2021 first semester examination and after found to have committed the offences in line with the guidelines in the Students’ Information Handbook.

“The students were told to hand over their identity cards and any other college property in their possession to the Chief Security Officer and vacate the college premises with immediate effect.”

