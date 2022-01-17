By David Odama

DEPUTY Governor of Nasarawa State , Dr Emmanuel Akabe Monday tasked Communities in Nasarawa State to speak with one voice and cohabit peacefully for peace to reign in the state.

Dr Akabe stated this when he visited the residence of Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Rural Development, Rilwanu Abubakar Pilo and other residents of Doma to commiserate with them over the loss of their loved ones.

According to the deputy governor, people of the state have no other land to call their own other than Nasarawa as such, they should come together and speak with one voice irrespective of religion or political leanings.

Dr. Emmanuel Akabe who described peaceful coexistence and unity as panacea for the growth and development of the society called on residents of Doma and other communities in the state to make peace and unity their watchword so as to advance the course of the communities.

The Deputy Governor who urged the residents to resist the temptations of using religion and politics to settle scours in the state, called on the people of the state to pray for the APC government in power to succeed, took time to exchange pleasantries with some elders as prayers were offered for the deceased, peace for Doma community and the state.

He urged the bereaved families of the SSA to the governor, Rilwanu Abubakar Pilo who lost a son, Personal Assistant to Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Seirra Leone, Mohammed Mustapha whose mother, Salmatu Mustapha died recently and the Principal, GSS Obi, Mr. James Adeka, who also lost his mother, Mama Akayi Adeka to see the death of the deceased as an act of God.

Dr. Akabe also sued for prayers for the departed souls, reiterating that everything that has breath must test death at the appointed time.