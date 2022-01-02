US-based Nigerian actress, Mercy Macjoe has not only revealed what her secret passion is besides acting, she also recently demonstrated it by going the extra mile to add life to it.

The beautiful Nollywood actress, openly displayed her love for the Girl Child’s education when she visited LEA Primary School, Gwarinpam, Abuja to donate complete school apparels to the girls of the school recently.

The actress also affirmed her status as a humanitarian/philanthropist with the kind gesture, asserting it is a life’s journey she must pursue with every drop of her sweat.

She said she is passionate about “Education for the Girl Child” and all children, revealing that she made the donation in partnership with The KMA Foundation and the staff of the school who made the landmark event possible.

Speaking with the media the actress gave an insight into her reason behind the gesture, hinting that the act would be the first of many to come as she is poised to do more in the future.

“This is something I am passionate about, that is, education for the Girl Child” and for all children. The joyful and exhilarating expression on the children’s faces while donating complete School Apparel for girls at the LEA Primary School Gwarinpa Abuja” has furthermore encouraged me to do even more,” she said.

“As the Founder of my partnering Foundation @The KMA Foundation would always say: “ aspiring for a world where all humans shall live above a sustainable globally acceptable Human Existence Index driven by easy access to free Education for children around the world” is my goal/. This is me playing my part in the hope that you will join me as we get intentional about the world we live in and ultimately leave behind,” she added.

She said her goal is to engage in this kind of outreach globally.

“My gratitude to the King of Gwarinpa District, Abuja for availing himself, Inspector Mike Omoshagba for uniting the fronts and the Head Mistress of LEA Primary School Gwarinpa for being a great host.

Thank you to everyone who made this possible and let us do more to conquer the world through education,” she stated.

Mercy Macjoe revealed that her next stop is Lagos where she had an ugly experience in the first school they visited. She said street urchins assaulted her and her team, demanding for levies and all sorts of gratification.

The actress, who is currently based in the United States of America said she came to Nigeria primarily for the project and would see it through regardless of hurdles that may come their way.