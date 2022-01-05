Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A woman, Mrs Joy Nnebuihe, who gave birth to a premature baby girl, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, has been detained over a N131,000 bill charged by the hospital.

The nursing mother disclosed that her husband can’t afford to settle the bill and seeks help from well-meaning individuals.

According to her, “We are stranded at the FMC, Umuahia. Baby girl was born premature.

“We have been discharged in December, 2021 to go, but FMC can’t let us go unless we settle our bill of N131, 000.”

She gave her account information as; Joy Patrick; Access Bank, 1509294631 and phone number; 08068160057.

