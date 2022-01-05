Former APC governorship aspirant and managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief Dr George Moghalu (Ohamadike) will deliver keynote address titled THE NEXT ANAMBRA at the second edition of the Anambra Man of the year award.

Speaking to journalists at Awka,the organisers stated that Chief Moghalu was chosen to deliver the lecture based on the respect he commands in the state, his integrity and the deep love as well as his unrivalled commitment in the Anambra dream. They stated that the topic THE NEXT ANAMBRA is relevant and timely considering the fact that a new administration is in the offing. The A grade event will be chaired by top military cardiologist, Major General Dr Anthony Emeka Ajemba (Rtd)

The recepients of the award include Mr Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, Chief Dr Alexander Chika Okafor OON,Dame Dr ADAORA UMEOJI NWOKOYE, Mr Alexander Ejesieme, SAN. Rev.Fr Dr Edwin .S.C Obiorah SAN, Chief Mrs Amaka Ezechiedo,Pharm. Sam Ubachukwu, High chief Christopher Ndubuisi,Prof Uzochukwu Solomon,Engr Steve Ufuaroh,Engr Dr Martins Agbili and others.

Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu is the MD of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).He is a fellow of Institute of Government, Fellow of Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria. Fellow of African Business and former national auditor of APC.