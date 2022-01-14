By Ayo Onikoyi

Perhaps, no film has attracted more knocks and negative feedback than Mo Abudu’s Netflix film “Chief Daddy 2” in recent times. Since the movie was released on January 1, it has attracted a wave of negative remarks across social media and in the press.

In response to the criticisms, the film-maker took to her Instagram page to address some of the concerns raised by fans and movie lovers who wouldn’t allow a time of day.

She said, “As the CEO of the EbonyLife Group, I am aware of the mixed reactions to the release of Chief Daddy 2 on the 1st of January on Netflix. While some people enjoyed the film, others did not, and so I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our Chief Daddy fans that felt some disappointment with the sequel.

Thank you so much for caring, and for sharing your concerns so passionately. ❤️❤️❤️

Over the years, we have been the privileged recipients of your love and support of our productions – from Fifty, The Wedding Party, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Your Excellency, The Governor, Castle and Castle, Oloture and of course Chief Daddy 1 amongst others. All these amazing stories are on Netflix for your viewing pleasure. So, when you express your disappointment with us, please know your voices are heard.

We appreciate your constructive feedback. This way, my team and I can continuously improve ourselves so we can deliver the great quality productions you have come to expect from EbonyLife studios.

Please share your feedback respectfully otherwise we will have to restrict entry to you on our pages. We really don’t want anyone to miss out on finding out about the exciting stories we have for you in the pipeline.

Thank you for listening, and rest assured that we have great things in store for you, with some amazing titles coming your way soon.

Once again, wishing you all a very happy new year with an abundance of blessings.

