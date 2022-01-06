A former presidential aide, Obol Okoi Obono Obla has initiated the processes towards the return of Dr Alex Egbona to the House of Representatives to represent the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of Cross River State.

He wants Egbona, who is also the deputy chairman of the House committee on petroleum downstream, to be back to the National Assembly because of his performances in the last two years.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with the constituents where he rendered his mid- term report of activities, which attracted traditional rulers, commissioners, legislators, political leaders, youths, marker women and all critical stakeholders from the constituency, Obono Obla disclosed that there were attempts by some people in government at the time, to bribe him to work against Egbona’s interest during the election, but that he chose not to kowtow. He called on Egbona to contest for a second term mandate, having performed beyond expectations.

But throwing his weight behind the lawmaker, he said: “On 31 December 2021, I was invited to attend to special town hall meeting/presentation of half term report card with Mr Alex Egbona, member representing Abi/ Yakurr Federal Constituency, Cross River State in Itigidi, Abi local government area of Cross River State tagged “Frank Talk.”

“Mr. Egbona took the time to explain to the packed hall his achievements since he was elected even though he lost valuable time due to protracted election litigation initiated by his opponents after he was declared the winner of the election in 2019.

“Mr. Egbona also told us how he spent enormous financial resources in court to fight to retain his seat. Even though Mr. Egbona suffered these setbacks; he tenaciously kept the faith and made concerted efforts to regain lost time.

“Primarily, the work of the legislator is to make law. It is not the business of legislature members to provide water, roads, health centers, etc. The provision of social amenities and implementation of the law is the business of the executive branch of government.

“After listening carefully and emulating his legislative engagements, I do not doubt that Mr. Egbona has performed his primary duty creditably and satisfactorily, and I award him an A.

“I was also impressed with his secondary role as oversight of the executive branch of government. Accordingly, I am very impressed with his overall achievements, and I think the decision to hold the meeting is exquisite.

“I very much like the idea of his holding a town hall meeting with his constituent. It is the first town hall of a representative of the Abi/ Yakurr Federal Constituency since 1999. For the first time, the meeting undoubtedly afforded his constituents an interface, interaction and putting across their positions on various issues concerning their communities, which their representative answered with sincerity. In light of this, I, therefore, have no hesitation in endorsing Mr Egbona to contest again in the 2023 general election for a second time.”