Microsoft has announced the first-ever stand-alone offering of Microsoft Teams, a working tool specifically designed for small-midsize businesses (SMBs), called Teams Essentials.

The tech company said: “We all know the shift to remote and hybrid work has presented ample challenges for companies of all sizes, but the unique challenges that small businesses face require unique solutions, and Microsoft is well-positioned to provide its SMB customers with the best possible tools to succeed.”

According to Corporate Vice-President for Microsoft 365, Jared Spataro, the new Microsoft Teams Essentials is built for small businesses.

He noted that: “While the past 20 months have been challenging for all organisations, I don’t know any that have been hit harder than small businesses.

“They have had to adapt nearly every aspect of how they operate and work with customers, often without access to critical tools and technologies.

“The world isn’t going back to the ‘old’ way of working, so small businesses need solutions that are designed specifically for their unique needs to thrive in this new normal.”

Spataro further said that: “Microsoft Teams Essential is the first stand-alone offering of Microsoft Teams designed specifically with small businesses in mind.

“It brings together features small businesses need to serve customers, including unlimited group video calls for up to 30 hours, group chat, file sharing, and calendaring.

“And at only $4 per user per month, it is the most affordable all-in-one solution in the market today.

“Teams Essentials enables those with and without a Teams account to participate easily and effectively.

“While the free version of Microsoft Teams is still available, Teams Essentials offers extended limits like longer meetings and more storage. Let’s take a closer look at how Teams Essentials can support your needs.”

While speaking on the new initiative, Senior Treatment Coordinator, Bristol Dental Specialists, a United Kingdom-based practice that began using Teams last year, Rebecca Metcalfe, noted that: “The Bristol team delivers faster, friendlier, and more cost-effective patient care with Teams.

“Communication is so important, and with Teams, we’re working together better than ever to provide patients with a standard of care that sets us apart.”

Vanguard News