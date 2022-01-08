Afropop sensation, Michael O. has released the visuals to his hit single; Overload. Directed by one of the top talents in the Nigerian music scene; Stanz Visuals, Overload was shot in locations in Lagos-Nigeria with high end equipment that ensured the final cut is a world class visual interpretation of the theme mirrored by the afropop song.



Signed to his indie record label; ESM Entertainment, Michael Okigbo-Odokara aka Michael O. is a Nigerian – American, based in the USA and making major inroads into the blossoming Nigerian music industry.



Barely a month after its release, the up-beat romantic record has been raking in numbers on streaming platforms as well as exciting undergraduates in University Campuses who have streamed the music more than two hundred thousand times on the popular Audiomack platform.



Michael O’s impressive performance in the music video is worthy of note, as he was in his best element, thereby pushing the vixens who went above normal to interpret their roles.



Overload is available on Michael O’s official YouTube channel, watch and share to your social media platforms.