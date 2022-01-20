By Emma Una

YOUTHS from the 13 Mbube communities in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State have annointed Comrade Godwin Nyiam, the Director General of Cross River Trafgic Management and Regulatory Agency as the First Son of Mbube and equally pledged their total loyalty to him

The youths who visited the country home of Comrade Nyiam to felicitate and celebrate with him as the Patron of their Association in a Communique released at the end of the visit said they have observed and came to the conclusion that Nyiam is an unrivalled selfless leader in the history of Mbube who has brought development to the entire Mbube in the last five years.

The youths led by the Chainman and Secretary of each of the thirteen communities in Mbube lauded Nyiam for touching the lives of the people both youths and elders and assured him of their total support in his new political home, the All Progressives Congress, the APC.

They assured him that they would prove their metle and support for him during the February 26 ,2022 Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency election by voting enmasse for the candidate of the APC.

The youth leaders on the entourage included Achong Simon Nku, Benedict Joseph, Aleke Anthony Obi, Joseph Jolly, Aleshe Bartholomew, Aju Ben, James Akawo, Odumo maurice, John Otigbo, Ngu Alias, and Ategu Francis Okadi.

“We have found you totally a reliable and trustworthy goal getter therefore you have our support where ever you go politically and whatever you want us to do just give us the instruction and it will be carried out peacefully” the youths told Nyiam

Comrade Nyiam in his response assured the youths of continued open door and unflinching commitment to the affairs of the entire Mbube land and urged them to remain resolute as better days are ahead.