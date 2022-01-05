Mac P’s reign just won’t let up. The rising pop superstar is set to make his biggest debut yet on the charts with his EP, The Prophesy.

According to chart pundits, Mac P is on track to sell between 40-130k in his first week, which would most likely put him on the Apple Music chart in Nigeria. The numbers would also give him the largest first-week of his career, topping his other records.

The extended play has spawned the chart-topping singles and is expected to dominate charts.

The six track ep is will be available for pre-order on dsp’s in coming months.