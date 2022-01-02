Lekan Balogun may become next Olubadan

By Sola Isola – Ibadan

Lekan Balogun

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Senator Lekan Balogun, may be next in line as the Olubadan of Ibadan following the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji according to the laid down hierarchy of ascension the Ibadan throne.

Vanguard reports that the hierarchical arrangement in the Ibadan system has a two line approach, the Balogun system and the Olubadan (Otun) system.

Olubadans are appointed on rotational basis to occupy the stool on the death of a monarch. The next to Olubadan and most senior on both lines are the Otun Olubadan and Balogun.

Oba Saliu Adetunji was crowned the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan following his coronation on March 4, 2016.

Prior to his coronation, Oba Adetunji was the Balogun of Ibadan land which indicates that the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun may be next in line according to the rotational system.

Oba Adetunji passed away in the early hours of Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo state at the age of 93.

