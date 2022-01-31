\

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

National Coordinator, Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Iba Gani Adams has disclosed that without restructuring, Nigeria would continue to witness leadership failure.

Speaking at the Annual Oodua Festival held at the Ile-Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife, the Generalissimo said Nigeria is in comatose and should be fixed rather than allowing it disintegrate.

“We need to overhaul the 1999 constitution before the 2023 general election, although, people may not criticise the government for conducting the election, but for us to move forward as a country we must restructure this country to regionalism.

“If we don’t do that I strongly believe that no matter who is elected as president, he will not achieve anything with the current constitutional arrangement. Any person elected as President will be careful to tamper with the constitution.

“Anybody agitating for election without restructuring country is a political criminal who doesn’t believe any good thing about this country and what to empower him or herself at the detriment of the progress of the people

“President Muhammadu Buhari is exiting the office soon, he has a little time to correct the system from what is it today. He should call the parliament and stakeholders to amend the constitution to the model of 1960 and 1963 so that Nigeria can move forward. If it is not done, I’m afraid this country will not last, we don’t need to deceive ourselves, the stage we are now, the country is at comatose, things are not working well including the economy, issue of insecurity is growing every day, no stable policy, investors are scared of coming to the country, no stable power supply and no improvement on infrastructure.

“The military gave us a wrong constitution in 1999 and unless it is changed, not an amendment, but total overhauling to have a stable country, if you don’t do that, then you can’t blame those calling for secession”, said Adams.

Speaking on the finances of the country, he expressed fear over the rising profile, saying politicians have turned Nigeria into a business enterprise

He adds, “Nigeria is running into debt everyday, we are getting loans to run the government. About 60% of the money to be used for the budget will come through loans, the Federal and State governments are getting loans indiscriminately at the expense of the masses.

“The political class are clamouring for the 2023 presidency but without discussing the solution to the problem of the country. They (political class) have simply turned the country into a business enterprise”.