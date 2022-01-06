By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – TWO persons were Thursday, reportedly killed and several others wounded in renewed hostilities over the protracted land dispute between Igbide and Okpolo-Enwhe communities, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The communities have been at loggerheads over the disputed piece of land in the last four decades, a development that have led to the killing of scores of persons and destruction of properties .

Vanguard gathered that sporadic gunshots rented the air in the early hours of today, causing panic among residents of the neighbouring communities.

“They invaded us through the pipeline axis. We woke up to hear gunshots from their axis,” a notable indigene of Igbide community who sought anonymity, told Vanguard.

ALSO READ: Man allegedly stabs neighbour to death during argument in Delta

On his part, an indigene of Okpolo-Enwhe who also craved anonymity, said: “They were the ones that attacked our people early this morning. They came beyond the boundary and attacked our people”.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the warring communities as a team of soldiers and police officers have been drafted to the areas to restore nomalcy.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident. He could however, not ascertain if there were killings.

Vanguard News Nigeria