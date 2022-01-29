By Emmanuel Okogba

Frank Lampard is set to take over the reigns at Everton after reaching an agreement with the club to replace sacked coach Rafa Benitez.

The club is expected to make the announcement after a decision was made following conversations with Frank Lampard, Vitor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson.

Lampard’s only Premier League coaching experience was with Chelsea where he was axed after a poor run of results in 2021. He also managed Derby County in the English Championship.

According to reports, he has lined up a very experienced backroom team to join him at Goodison Park and even cancelled a family trip abroad to attend the interview in person.

Everton hopes to complete the deal in time to beat Monday’s transfer deadline and are currently preparing contracts and final clauses to complete the appointment.

Wayne Rooney, a former Everton player was also a candidate but the Derby boss pulled out of the running for the job citing commitment to his current role.

Everton currently sits two places (16th) above the drop zone and will expect an instant return to winning ways when Lampard begins his tenure having won just once in their last 14 Premier League games.

Vanguard News Nigeria