By Steve Oko

The Organised Labour, Thursday, cleared the air on the implementation of the national minimum wage in Abia State, explaining that the state started paying N30,000 as minimum wage since 2011.

Labour in a press briefing in Umuahia, said the clarification had become necessary following misinformation and lies being peddled in some quarters that the state does not implement minimum wage.

Abia State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Uchenna Obigwe, who read from a prepared text jointly signed by the Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council, JNC, Comrade Chris Okoro; and Chairman, Trade Union Congress, TUC; cautioned those behind the speculations not to cause trouble in the state.

According to the Organised Labour, “Abia State is the best in the South East in the implementation of minimum wage”.

It said that Abia workers started enjoying what other states in the zone are enjoying as minimum wage since 2011.

” What Ebonyi is taking now was what Abia took as minimum wage since 2011; Abia has implemented CONHESS and CONMES to their health workers since 2011″, Labour said.

The union urged its national body to rather encourage the state to do more for its workers instead of causing trouble for the workers.