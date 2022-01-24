…joins top rice producing states in Nigeria,says RIFAN Chairman, Dr. Ahmed Saba

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Kwara State has joined elite states in rice production in Nigeria, with its over 102,000 metric tons output during wet and dry season of this past year says

the state Chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) Dr. Ahmed Saba.

Dr Saba in a statement made available to Vanguard cited the Central Bank of Nigeria’s official document, celebrating the return of rice pyramid in Nigeria.

The RIFAN Chairman also explained in the statement that, “we thought we didn’t do enough in our production, until we got to Abuja, where the central bank of Nigeria, which is in charge of the Anchor Borrowers Program unveiled the data, showing that Kwara State actually did better than we thought,by being among the top rice producing states in the country”

According to Dr. Saba, Kwara State produced 62,332 metric tons of rice paddy during the dry season and 40,000 metric tons during the wet season, making a total of 102,332 metric tons.

He also said that,”The north central state, which contributed over 40,000 metric tons of rice paddy to the recently unveiled rice pyramid in Abuja, was not considered a rice producing state before the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

But today, the statement added that,” the state has emerged amongst the top producers in the country, courtesy of the efforts of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Kwara State branch, led by a vibrant and dynamic young leader, Dr. Ahmed Saba, the Ajiyah of Shonga Emirate.”

It stated further,”Since the emergence of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in Kwara State, the state has keyed into President administration’s rice revolution in an aggressive manner and this saw its rice production rise significantly within the dry and wet season, surpassing many states across the federation.

“The federal government of Nigeria, recently celebrated the success of it’s rice production efforts, with the return of rice pyramid in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja.”

The statement also quoted the Central Bank of Nigeria, stressing that while unveiling the fct mega rice pyramid, “at a period where the country had preponderance of imported rice in the Nigerian market, with only 6 functional Integrated Rice Mill and a national paddy output of about 4.5 million metric tons, the Nigerian rice industry was unattractive for both farmers and millers.

“According to CBN, demand and supply gap was being met with import of over N600 billion worth of rice annually and this necessitated the introduction of the Anchor Borrowers program in 2015, as a game changer for small holder farmers financing.”

It added that, “The Anchor Borrowers Program created a dynamic ecosystem among all stakeholders, through the provision of input in kind, biometric identification of farms and farmers, extension services, guaranteed markets through well established off take contracts and further linkages to the agro processors to ensure the transmission of the gains from primary production to other nodes of the value chain.

“Through the provision of quality inputs, good agronomics practices and secured markets for off take, productivity per hecters increased to an average 4-5 metric tons, integrated rice mills grew astronomically to over 50 in 2021 thereby unlocking enormous private sector investment to the rice value chain.”

It stated that,”this also led to an increase in national output to over 9 million metric tons, from the initial 5 million, which is more than 80% increase within the space of 5 years” CBN was quoted in the statement

Commending those who made this possible, Saba stated that, the success of Kwara State in rice production should go to the President of RIFAN, Alh Aminu Goronyo, who gave Kwara State chapter of RIFAN all the necessary support to achieve this feat.

“Alhaji Aminu Goronyo didn’t only give us all the support we needed, he also provided valuable guidance at critical times, which helped us to navigate all difficult circumstances”he said.

Saba also thanked the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Kwara State government for providing enabling environment and support for the program.

He said,”We must give kudos to the federal government of Nigeria, particularly the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for initiating a policy that enable farmers to access resources like never before, across all the value chain, from cultivation to harvest and sale, particularly the ilorin team, who supported RIFAN immensely during some emergency moments”

Dr Ahmed Saba also praised the Kwara State government for its openness and accommodation of ideas, saying without the enabling environment provided by the government of Kwara, nothing tangible could be achieved.