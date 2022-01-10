Amotekun

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Ondo state commander of the security outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye has said that the killers of the three villages in Molege community, in Ose council area of the state community attacked personnel of the security outfit.

Adeleye who said this during his visit to the affected community said the corps are now combing the forest to smoke out the killers.

He was accompanied to the troubled community by the Special Assistant on Security to the state governor, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo.

Recall that over 50 Fulani herdsmen invaded the community following the refusal of the villagers to allow their cows to feed on their crops.

They set many houses ablaze and killed three of the villagers.

Adeleye said the bandits ambushed the Amotekun personnel by hiding on the trees by the roadside and made unprovoked attack on the vehicle leading the Corps’ team.

According to him his men were on their way to salvage the situation at Molege when they were ambushed.

“It was an unfortunate situation. We have chased them across the river into the neighbouring Edo State and we are going to maintain 24 hours vigilance around the community to ensure they don’t come back.

“We mapped out the environment and we realised that the herders left some of their cows in the bush and my people are still combing the forest to see if we could make any arrest.

“You know we cannot be everywhere at the same time and we encourage the people of Ute, Arimogija and Imoru communities to give us timely information through our distress numbers.

“But I can assure you, that all the security agencies which include the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Amotekun Corps are on ground to ensure that there is adequate security for the lives and property of the people in Ose and the state in general”.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran had ordered the immediate deployment of men of the Command’s Special Squads to Molege community.

Oyediran has allayed their fears and vowed to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the evil act accordingly.

Vanguard News Nigeria