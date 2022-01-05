

By Haruna Aliyu

The Kebbi state Chairman of the All progressives congress APC, Alhaji Muhammadu Kana has on Tuesday denied knowledge of new APC secretariat in the state.

Kana who reacted vie telephone said he only knew one APC and one party secretariat in Kebbi State “everyone saw what we did including journalists during the congresses so for me to say there is faction I am not being fair and just, we have indivisible APC in the state.

The state party chief who could not respond to allegations made by the faction said he was not in Birnin Kebbi.

Recall that, the Senator Adamu Alieru camp who felt dissatisfied by what transpired during the congresses opened another APC secretariat where they retained all the executives allegedly removed by Bagudu faction, a party stakeholder in Kebbi state Abdullahi Muhammad Lamba had alleged that, the Kebbi state governor Senator Atiku Bagudu had reneged on his earlier pledge to retain all party excos at all levels.