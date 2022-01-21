By Ogalah Ibrahim

Mother of the renown Katsina Business Mogul Dahiru Mangal has passed on.

Hajiya Murja Mangal died Thursday night after a brief illness. She was eighty five years old.

A source privy to the incident said she will be laid to rest according to Islamic rights after Friday Juma’at prayer, later today.

Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Afdin Group of companies Nigeria Limited, Max Air Limited, Katsina Dyeing and Printing Textiles Limited.

Recently the business mogul established a rice processing mills and fertilizer blending plants as well as many other ventures in Katsina State to create job opportunities for people in the state.