By Bashir Bello, KANO

No fewer than 12 students have been expelled by Aminu Dabo College of Health Sciences and Technology, AD-COHST, Kano, for examination malpractices.

Also, 13 others (200 level) were restisticated for various degrees of offences related to indiscipline during conduct of examinations in the institution.

The Institution’s Head of Public Relations & Publicity, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano.

Usman said the affected students were caught red-handed in examination malpractice and misconduct contrary to the College’s standing order and code of conduct during the 2nd semester exams 2021/2022 academic session.

According to him, “the measures were taken on the erring students by the College Authority in accordance with the provisions in the Students Handbook following the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee held recently.

"The Management, however, directed the exonerated remaining students to resume at the college on Monday, January 17, 2022 for the continuation of their semester exams.

“The Management, however, directed the exonerated remaining students to resume at the college on Monday, January 17, 2022 for the continuation of their semester exams.

“It equally warned the culprits students to stay away from the premises of the college to avoid any possible litigation,” the statement added.

