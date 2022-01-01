Arrest 2 suspects, Kill bandit

As COMPOL charges officers to be in high spirit at New Year

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The police in Kaduna State assisted by other security agents, disorganised bandits in a Kaduna forest and rescued 9 kidnapped victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO)in Kaduna state, ASP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement, explained that ” on the 31st December 2021 at about 0200hrs the Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command in collaboration with the Force Intelligence Bureau and Special Tactical Squad of the Force Headquarters, Abuja and some local vigilantes stormed a notorious bandits’ camp belonging to one Isiya located in the forest of Sabon Birni village of Igabi LGA of Kaduna state.”

He stated that “this is in response to a gathered intelligence that some victims were held hostage for ransom in the said forest. The mission was cautiously and successfully executed which resulted in one bandit neutralized, while many others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.”

” However two suspects namely; (1) Rabe Baushe ‘M’ and (2) Badamasi Usman ‘M’ were arrested and taken into custody for further investigation. Meanwhile, nine (9) victims were equally rescued in the operation, they are; (1) Bashir Hussain ‘M’ 40yrs, (2) Abdullahi Adamu ‘M’ 40yrs, (3) Lawal Habib ‘M’ 17yrs, (4) Umar Yahuza ‘M’ 31yrs, (5) Joseph Samuel ‘M’ 43yrs, (6) Nazifi Sani ‘M’ 20yrs, (7) Mohammed Shuaibu ‘M’ 40yrs, (8) Zainab Bashir ‘F’ 22yrs, (9) Alheri Ibrahim ‘M’ 40yrs, all of the different addresses within the state.

Eight (8) among the victims have since reunited with the families after undergoing a medical checkup at the Police medical facility and were profiled. A certain Bashir Hussain is rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna having sustained a bullet injury.”

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP Mudassiru Abdullahi psc (+) applauded the commitment and doggedness of the Officers and tasked them to sustain the tempo so as to usher in the Year 2022 on a high note. He further calls on the general public to as usual and always support the efforts of security agencies in tackling the menace of armed banditry and other violent crimes in the state,” he stated.

