By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Following the discovery of 2 cases of Lassa Fever in Kaduna State, health authorities in the state have swung into action by activating surveillance for more case detection and proper treatment.

Director of Disease Control, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Hamza Ikara, has said there was an outbreak of Lassa fever which has already claimed two lives in the state.

He said the fever claimed the life of a female and a male in Kubau and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state, respectively.

“Those were the first cases recorded in 2022, contact tracing is ongoing for those who had contact with the victims. The state government has activated its surveillance for more case detection and proper treatment. The risk communication team has also been alerted,” he said.

This was coming as health workers in the state capital expressed worry when some residents of Narayi, a suburb in Chikun Local Area of the state were seen picking rotten fish that was dumped in a graveyard.

Journalists were told that a local fish merchant who had no electric power to preserve his fish stock properly, incurred losses as his fish got bad and he allegedly dumped cartons at the graveyard.

An eyewitness told journalists that some women and children from the Narayi and other neighbouring communities were seen trooping into the graveyard for the bad fish.

A health worker who preferred anonymity, said ” it’s a toxic fish and consuming it may have serious health consequences. “

Journalists are still awaiting a reaction from the authorities.

