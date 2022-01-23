By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

“Hafiz Bayero is one of our rising stars,” comment by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai before President Muhammadu Buhari while on a state visit to Kaduna, has kept pundits thinking on whether to conclude that the Governor has already decided on who may succeed him in 2023.

Governor El-Rufai was yet to announce who may succeed him in 2023 but analysts were of the view he may likely pick any among the young individuals in his administration.

Among those young individuals who people were thinking El -Rufai may anoint ahead of 2023 Governorship election in the state, were Samuel Aruwan of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Abdullah Muhammad Dattijo of the State Budget Commission , Umma El-Rufai, Senator Uba Sani, Hafiz Bayero who the governor singled out at the Murtala Square and introduced him to President Buhari as one of their rising stars, Jafaru Sani who was Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, among others.

Recently, some pundits gave credence to the above permutation when El-Rufai at an event held inside the indoor sports hall of Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, appealed to Kaduna people to vote for the person they would chose to vie for the governorship of the state in 2023.

During the event, he announced at the crowded hall that allowing the All Progressives Congress ( APC) to continue as the ruling party in 2023 was imperative, so that elements from the major opposition party, the People Democratic Party ( PDP) would not come and allegedly,take the state backward.

Meanwhile, apologists of Abdullahi Muhammad Dattijo who had a minor slip of toungue when he referred to the immediate past Emir of Kano, Sanusi as ” former Emir,” were mum over the El-Rufa’i comment of ” one of our rising stars.”

However, a close ally of the Uba Sani camp, Muhammad Chicago said they were not scared when the Governor made the comment before President Buhari.

” I don’t think if that comment has anything to do with 2023 governorship race in the state.”

” What I know is that the party had not made any declaration to that effect Come 2023, if our man declares interest to contest, I believe the people of Kaduna state would rally round him and ensure that he occupies the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.”

” For now, Senator Uba is busy giving the people of Kaduna Central quality representation in the Upper House. His achievements are there .We pray to succeed,” he said.