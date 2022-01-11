…Plans paperless migration by 2030

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government says it spent a total of N152 billion on digitization in 2021.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Is a Ali Pantami disclosed this on Tuesday at the closing if 2021 Service Wife capacity building programme on e-Government at e-Government Training Centre, Abuja.

The amount constitutes the total sum approved by NITDA for CBN, NNPC, CAC, Immigration and Customs among other agencies of government for 2021 fiscal year.

According to the Minister, the figure represents a quantum leap from the N9 billion spent in 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, the Minister has assured that the Federal government will migrate to to paperless government by 2030.

He said all the necessary measures had been put in place to achieve the objective by 2030 through the National Policy on for Digital Nigeria.